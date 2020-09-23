Manchester City likely to make changes for Carabao Cup clash with Bournemouth

Eric Garcia could return for Manchester City
Eric Garcia could return for Manchester City
By NewsChain Sport
16:25pm, Wed 23 Sep 2020
Holders Manchester City are without a number of players for the visit of Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round.

Ilkay Gundogan is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, while Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Sergio Aguero are all injured.

Defenders Aymeric Laporte (coronavirus) and Eric Garcia (head) could return, summer signing Ferran Torres is pushing for a first start and Zack Steffen could make his debut in goal.

Nicolas Otamendi and Riyad Mahrez could see their first action of the season, while Tommy Doyle, Adrian Bernabe, Liam Delap, Felix Nmecha, Cole Palmer and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are among the youngsters that could get a chance.

Bournemouth defender Diego Rico could make his first start of the season after returning from injury as a substitute against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Junior Stanislas is again missing with a knock and the game comes too soon for Charlie Daniels (knee).

The Cherries have no fresh injury concerns.

Jordan Zemura and Nnamdi Ofoborh, who made their debuts in the penalty shootout win over Crystal Palace last week, could again feature.

