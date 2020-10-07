Man City’s Twitter blackout and bouncing bunkers – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
18:47pm, Wed 07 Oct 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 7.

Football

Man City’s Twitter account had a brief outage – but normal service was soon resumed.

Manchester United’s new number seven spoke.

Liverpool wished Trent Alexander-Arnold a happy 22nd birthday…

…and Sami Hyypia a happy 47th.

Alexander-Arnold was feeling the birthday love.

Leicester reflected on how far Jamie Vardy has come.

Everton’s Colombian connection were using their heads.

Jordan Henderson was feeling glad to be back training with Danny Ings.

Diego Costa turned 32 and Jermain Defoe hit 38.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was feeling the horse power.

Are you ready?

Some new and familiar faces at Tottenham’s training ground.

Nuno Espirito Santo. On a wall.

Newcastle striker Joelinton welcomed a new arrival into his family.

Tennis

Dominic Thiem was on his way.

Petra Kvitova was delighted to reach the last four of the French Open.

Golf

Lee Westwood was feeling frustrated.

Great bunker advice from Ian Poulter.

Is this normal?

Cricket

Jos Buttler was in positive mood.

Formula One

Baby Hendrix shows dad Jenson Button his early racing potential.

Snooker

Mark Williams couldn’t pay for his meal at Wetherspoons after a hacker used his account details to buy a pricey pair of trainers.

Cycling

Sir Chris Hoy was feeling amazing.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua wanted an adrenaline rush.

