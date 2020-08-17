Macclesfield highlight EFL rule that could offer relegation reprieve
Macclesfield have stepped up their bid to retain their EFL status by highlighting a rule that could lead to a reprieve from relegation.
According to EFL regulations posted on the club’s website, a reprieve can be offered if the National League cannot guarantee that fixtures will start within “a reasonable period of time”.
The Silkmen have requested assurances regarding when the National League will commence.
“The club has asked the EFL to confirm that it has a ‘guarantee’ from the National League as to the date upon which competitive league fixtures will commence and, noting that the National League usually commences either before the EFL season or on a corresponding date, why they consider any start date other than this to be ‘reasonable’,” read a statement.
“In our view, this is not within a reasonable timeframe as the absolute best-case situation ahead of the 2020-21 campaign is that the National League will start four weeks after the EFL.”
Macclesfield lost their position in League Two on August 11 after an independent arbitration panel handed them a six-point deduction for a charge of misconduct related to the payment of player wages in March 2020.
The club had been handed an initial two-point deduction, but the EFL appealed against the punishment and was successful.
An EFL board meeting is expected on Monday and Macclesfield hope that, in addition to responding to their request, a statement will be made over claims they say suggest a fellow League Two club have “been late or not paid player wages for a substantial part of the 2019-20 season”.