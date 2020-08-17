Macclesfield fail in bid for relegation reprieve

Macclesfield’s request to retain their status as a Football League club has been rejected by the EFL Board and they will start next season in the National League.

The Silkmen had highlighted an EFL regulation they felt could lead to a reprieve from relegation – if the National League cannot guarantee that fixtures will start within “a reasonable period of time”.

Macclesfield requested assurances regarding when the National League will commence, and they were given at a meeting on Monday.

An EFL statement read: “At a meeting earlier today, the EFL Board rejected a request from Macclesfield Town, made in line with Regulations 7.7A – 7.7C, to allow them to retain their status as an EFL club.

“In June 2020, clubs approved regulations in the event season 2019-20 was curtailed, which was the position subsequently agreed in Leagues One and Two. These regulations also contained a provision which gives the Board the power to save the 24th-placed club in League Two from relegation in circumstances where the Board could not be satisfied that there is a competition starting for it to participate in at National League level.

“The power to reprieve brings with it an additional requirement. Where reprieving the 24th-placed club in League Two would result in the EFL having more than 72 member clubs, approval of 90% of all EFL clubs would be required.

“The National League informed its clubs on July 27 2020 of its intention to commence season 2020-21 on October 3 2020 and has provided the EFL with further information alongside confirming the details relating to how it intends to do so in compliance with all relevant government guidance.

“Having considered written submissions from the club, the communication received from the National League, the fact that fixtures in League One and League Two are scheduled to commence on September 12 2020 and all other relevant matters, the Board is satisfied that competitive fixtures in the National League will commence within a reasonable period of time and that it should not utilise its power to reprieve.

“As a result, Macclesfield Town, the 24th placed team in League Two are relegated from the EFL and will play in the National League in season 2020/21.”

An earlier Macclesfield statement read: “In our view, this is not within a reasonable timeframe as the absolute best-case situation ahead of the 2020-21 campaign is that the National League will start four weeks after the EFL.”

Macclesfield lost their position in League Two on August 11 after an independent arbitration panel handed them a six-point deduction for a charge of misconduct related to the payment of player wages in March 2020.

The club had been handed an initial two-point deduction, but the EFL appealed against the punishment and was successful.