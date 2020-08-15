Lyle Taylor joins Nottingham Forest on free transfer after leaving Charlton
Striker Lyle Taylor has joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.
The 30-year-old moves to the City Ground after leaving Charlton.
He scored 11 times for the Addicks last season as they were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship.
Taylor was one of three players who refused to return to finish after lockdown, with Chris Solly and David Davis, on loan from Birmingham, also failing to complete the season with Charlton.
Taylor’s arrival follows Forest’s signing of Manchester United defender Tyler Blackett.
The 26-year-old has arrived at the City Ground on a permanent deal following his departure from Reading at the end of the season.
Blackett came through the academy at Old Trafford, making 12 first-team appearances, and has also played for Blackpool, Birmingham and Celtic.