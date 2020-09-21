Luton likely to rotate for Manchester United clash
Luton boss Nathan Jones is likely to rotate his side as they welcome Manchester United to Kenilworth Road for their Carabao Cup third-round clash.
The Hatters have won all four of their fixtures so far this season, with Jones making plenty of changes for the cup victories against Norwich and Reading.
Midfielder Glen Rea is in contention to feature despite coming off at half-time in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship win over Derby after complaining of light-headedness.
Former United midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe could also return to the side having not made the bench at the weekend.
Dean Henderson could make his United debut with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vowing to make changes on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old academy product signed a new and improved deal until 2025 after returning from two highly-successful loan stints at Sheffield United.
Solskjaer will rotate and is looking to build sharpness after a poor 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in Saturday’s Premier League opener.
Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly and Henderson were unused substitutes against the Eagles, with Donny van de Beek, Odion Ighalo and Mason Greenwood coming off the bench. Jesse Lingard was conspicuous by his absence from the squad, while Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined.