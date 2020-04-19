Britain's Luke Woodhouse threw a perfect nine-darter from his kitchen to steal the show on the second night of the PDC Home Tour.

The 31 year-old, who is ranked 59th in the world, upset world championship semi-finalist Gerwyn Price as he eased to a 5-0 victory with a sensational average of 114.

Woodhouse hit 177 twice in a row before finishing with a checkout of 147 to spark jubilation in his house, followed by a 'well done, son' from opponent Price.

Woodhouse went on to win all three games in his group, with one of his matches coming against Austrian Rowby-John Rodriguez who said he was 'on the toilet' when he heard the nine-dart finish.

The Home Tour, which is being played across 32 successive nights and is open to all players with a tour card, is being filmed via the players' phones on a tripod.