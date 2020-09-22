Luke Garbutt signing shows how well Blackpool are progressing – Neil Critchley
Neil Critchley says the signing of Luke Garbutt is a signal of Blackpool’s intent this season.
Garbutt, 27, has joined the Seasiders on a 12-month contract after leaving boyhood club Everton in the summer.
The defender had been with the Toffees since 2009, rising through their academy to go on and represent the first team.
Blackpool boss Critchley said: “I’m delighted Luke has joined us for the upcoming season.
“He will bring experience to a youthful group, and he knows this division well having enjoyed a really successful season in League One last year.
“The fact he has chosen Blackpool over a number of other interested clubs, is a sign of how well the club is progressing.
“During my conversations with Luke, I felt his desire to come to Blackpool. I very much look forward to working with him, as he will be a vital member of our squad this season.”
Garbutt has made over 100 English Football League appearances in various loan spells, the most recent of which was at Ipswich.