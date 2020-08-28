Luke Freeman makes Nottingham Forest loan switch with option to stay
21:42pm, Fri 28 Aug 2020
Nottingham Forest have signed Luke Freeman on a season-long loan from Sheffield United in a deal that could become permanent.
Freeman can operate in midfield or attack but has struggled to make an impact at Bramall Lane since joining from QPR in July 2019.
The 28-year-old, who came through the Arsenal youth system has also played for Stevenage and Bristol City, made just three Premier League starts for the Blades last season.
Freeman will now join up with Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi and his squad at their training base at Loughborough University ahead of the new season.