Luke Amos seals permanent switch to QPR from Tottenham

Luke Amos, left, has signed a deal to keep him at QPR until the summer of 2023
15:30pm, Mon 17 Aug 2020
QPR have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Luke Amos from Tottenham for an undisclosed fee.

The Spurs academy graduate spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Loftus Road and has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship side.

Amos, who only made one appearance for Tottenham, played 35 times for the R’s last term and scored twice.

He told the official club website: “I think last year was about getting used to the level. Now that my injury is behind me and a year of Championship football is, too, I think I can kick on and show everyone what I can do.

“I don’t think I showed half of what I am capable of last year. Hopefully I can impress everyone this season – I’m excited to get going.”

QPR boss Mark Warburton added: “Luke got over a nasty knee injury to play 35 games for us last season and we saw him getting stronger and more confident as the campaign progressed.

“I believe he can thrive and really kick on from here.”

