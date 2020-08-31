Lucy Bronze celebrates and Marcus Rashford misses out – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 31.
Football
Lucy Bronze celebrated a third Champions League triumph with Lyon.
Dele Alli cracked open the popcorn for the launch of the new All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur series.
Marcus Rashford was sad to miss out on England duty.
The Beckham boys enjoyed a day out.
Who knew then he’d be a trophy-winning manager at the club?
Daniel Sturridge put in the hard work.
Adam Lallana welcomed the return of fans at Brighton.
Manchester City looked back at the day they signed an Etihad favourite.
Mesut Ozil was training with an old Arsenal team-mate.
QPR found it hard to say goodbye to Crystal Palace-bound Eberechi Eze.
How’s your touch, Dimi? Wow….
Formula One
Valtteri Bottas marked reaching a personal milestone.
Cricket
Steve Smith was preparing to face England.
Five different batsmen featured as England relived the best shots of their successful chase against Pakistan.
Kevin Pietersen can’t mask his love of rhinos.
Golf
Bubba Watson almost broke the PGA Tour’s shot tracer.
Cycling
Sam Bennett took his second-placed finish on the day’s Tour de France stage well.
Snooker
Only the crumbliest, flakiest breakfast for Mark Williams.