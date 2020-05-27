LTA set to put on domestic tennis tournaments in July
The Lawn Tennis Association has announced it will stage four weeks of domestic tennis tournaments in July.
Each tournament will be open to the highest ranked 32 singles players in Britain if they wish to enter.
The National Tennis Centre in London will host the first four events behind closed doors, with potential opportunities scheduled for August.
And each event will host 16 men and 16 women players, and will generally be run over three days from Friday to Sunday.
A doubles one-day event will also be available for eight teams.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will have a chance to play for the first time since November, along with British No 1 Johanna Konta, who last played in March.
The LTA has also increased prize money by 50 per cent in order to help those struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.
LTA Chief Executive Scott Lloyd said: "I’m delighted to announce today the next stage of elite tennis’ return to competing safely behind closed doors as part of a five-phase plan coordinated by UK Sport with Government.
“The LTA is actively engaged in developing the necessary guidelines for behind closed doors events, which we hope will be determined by the Government in the coming weeks to ensure the safest environment for anyone involved in returning to competition and look forward to bringing tennis back into people’s lives this summer.”