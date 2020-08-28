Lone Eagle swoops to make an impression at Goodwood

Martyn Meade looks to have another talented juvenile on his hands in Lone Eagle, who made his second start a triumphant one in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Goodwood.

Having finished second on his debut at Sandown – the son of Galileo, who holds an entry in next year’s Derby – showed the best of his battling abilities to defeat the rallying Oman by a neck and complete a double for jockey Oisin Murphy.

Assistant trainer Freddie Meade said: “He was still fairly green and it’s a quirky track. Oisin said he was looking at everything. He has won over a mile today, but he is a horse that will develop over further. He has shown he has coped with that ground.

“He is different to the normal two-year-old we have, as he will want a trip in time, but he does everything right. He is a lovely moving horse and lovely to have in the yard.

“I think we will maybe look at something like the Zetland with him, but we will see what the handicapper does as he has had two runs now.”

Quickstep Lady (4-9) suffered an odds-on defeat last time out at Windsor, but the Andrew Balding-trained Australia filly had no problems claiming the Ladbrokes Giving Extra Places Every Day Novice Stakes by five and a half lengths to initiate Murphy’s double.

The champion jockey said: “She has deserved to win by now and this was a good opportunity. She is a lovely type and hopefully she can progress from this.”

Call My Bluff was a welcome winner for Dominic Ffrench-Davies - (Copyright PA Wire)

Dominic Ffrench-Davies has plenty to thank his wife for after Call My Bluff gave the Lambourn handler his first Flat winner of the year with a tenacious length success in the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free Handicap.

Ffrench-Davis said: “It is the first horse Eammon and Kate (O’Brien) have had with me. My wife does a bit of Airbnb to make ends meet and they booked in to stay as they were seeing a horse at Jamie Snowden’s. They came back afterwards and fell in love with this horse.”

On the 13-2 chance, he added: “This fellow has been waiting for the soft ground. We knew coming here he would stay two miles and enjoy the ground. Hopefully he will go jumping one day as he is a lovely big horse.”

Sir Titan registered his third victory at the Sussex track to initiate a brace for Tony Carroll and Cieren Fallon when holding stablemate Latent Heat at bay by a neck in the Ladbrokes Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap.

Carroll said of the 17-2 winner: “They are both very nice horses, but Sir Titan has got the track form here. He enjoyed the ground and I thought he had a great opportunity today.”

Madrinho (15-2) provided the pair with further success when coming from off the pace to land the Ladbrokes Supporting “Children With Cancer UK” Apprentice Handicap by three-quarters of a length.

Carroll added: “They went quick up front and that played into his hands, as did the soft ground. Having Cieren on was a big help and he is a boy that will go to the top.”

Laura Coughlan celebrated her first winner of the season to move within one of having her claim reduced from seven to five pounds after steering the Stan Moore-trained Wholelotafun (18-1) to glory by a length in the Chichester Observer Nursery Handicap.

The 23-year-old said: “It has taken that one winner to get me going again, but hopefully I can get a few more now, fingers crossed. I’m one away from losing my 7lb claim, so that is my next step.”