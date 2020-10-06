Logician set to head to York for rescheduled Cumberland Lodge

Logician has been confirmed an intended runner in the rescheduled Betsafe Cumberland Lodge Stakes at York on Friday.

Last year’s St Leger hero has missed much of the current campaign after suffering a life-threatening illness last winter, but made a foot-perfect comeback when beating a solitary rival on his return to action last month.

Connections had been looking forward to running in the Group Three Cumberland Lodge at Ascot last Saturday, before the meeting was abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

Trainer John Gosden subsequently raised the St Simon Stakes at Newbury as a possible alternative, while he also holds entries in the Qipco Champion Stakes and the Long Distance Cup on Saturday week.

However, with the British Horseracing Authority acting quickly to save the Cumberland Lodge, Logician is set to return to the Knavesmire, where he won the Great Voltigeur Stakes in August of last year.

“I hope he’ll be going to York,” confirmed Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah.

“We obviously wanted to run at Ascot and now the race has been rescheduled, that remains the plan.

“He’s in good form.”

Logician is one of seven contenders for the Cumberland Lodge after the race was reopened for entries.

Desert Encounter, Highland Chief, Euchen Glen and Litigator were also declared to run at Ascot, and are again potential rivals to Gosden’s unbeaten son of Frankel.

In addition, Communique and Loxley are in the mix.

The Cumberland Lodge was one of four races due to be run at Ascot which have been rescheduled by the BHA, with the Bengough Stakes at York on Saturday, the October Stakes moved to Goodwood on October 11 and the Rous Stakes switched to Nottingham on October 14.

A statement from the ruling body read: “Although it is not usual procedure to reschedule Group Three and Listed races, it was felt that with the abandonment coming late in an already disrupted season, it was in the best interests of all concerned to reschedule these opportunities.”