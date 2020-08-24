Livingston’s on-loan Rangers keeper Robby McCrorie set for maiden Scotland call

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie will earn his debut Scotland call-up when Steve Clarke names his first squad of 2020, the PA news agency understands.

The Rangers player rejoined Livingston on another loan deal this summer and will on Tuesday be named in the squad for next month’s Nations League double header against Israel and the Czech Republic.

The 22-year-old has previously had loan spells with Berwick, Morton and Queen of the South and has been promoted from the Scotland Under-21 squad.

David Marshall has been Scotland's number one - (Copyright PA Archive)

David Marshall has been Clarke’s number one goalkeeper and the former Celtic player is set to continue in the role after securing a move to Derby from relegated Wigan.

Jon McLaughlin is likely to retain his place after keeping four consecutive clean sheets for new club Rangers while Craig MacGillivray has lost his place as Portsmouth number one since being named in Clarke’s previous squad, for wins over Cyprus and Kazakhstan in November last year.

Scotland fans are set to discover whether Lyndon Dykes has chosen his parents’ birthplace or his native Australia after being offered places by both countries.

QPR boss Mark Warburton last week tipped the striker to be Scotland’s number nine for years ahead before signing the 24-year-old from Livingston.

With Leigh Griffiths and Lawrence Shankland out injured and Steven Naismith only just back in training with Hearts, Clarke has a shortage of available strikers.

Midfielder Ryan Fraser is also without a club and a game for six months but Clarke is set to have Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney available for selection for the first time since taking over.

Scotland host Israel on September 4 in a dress rehearsal of the following month’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final, and travel to Olomouc three days later.