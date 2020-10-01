Livingston in good spirits ahead of Tannadice trip

Gary Holt insists Livingston will travel to Tannadice in buoyant mood after finally seeing their hard graft translate into points.

The Lions claimed a 2-0 triumph over St Johnstone last weekend, with goals from Alan Forrest and Scott Tiffoney securing just their second league win of the campaign.

It also catapulted Livi off the foot of the Scottish Premiership and they would leapfrog Dundee United with a victory in Tayside.

Holt said: “I think the mood has improved because they got their rewards against St Johnstone.

“We’ve tried to keep the spirits high, keep the same messages and same patterns – but just work harder. If you work harder than your opposite number, you’ll get luckier than them. And I think that’s what happened last weekend.

“You can’t tell me we played any better or worse against Celtic, Aberdeen or Hamilton – the performance was the same, but they got their rewards. That’s another rung on the ladder of where they are trying to get to.”

However, Holt is under no illusions regarding the scale of the task facing Livi as he lavished praise on his opposite number Micky Mellon.

The duo are old sparring partners from their respective spells south of the border and Holt reckons the United boss has taken to his new role with ease – as evidenced by the Tangerines’ current top-six berth.

He added: “We have came across each other a few times – when I was at Norwich we played Shrewsbury in the cup and we played Tranmere last season during pre-season.

“He’s a top guy and a top manager and a really good coach. I have had good chats with him whenever we have met up.

“I’m glad he has got an opportunity in Scotland because he had been in England a long time – and he has taken to it like a duck to water.

“But come the game we’ll be battling each other until the end and that’s the way it’s got to be.”

He added: “They have the same kind of bounce about them that we had when we came up.”