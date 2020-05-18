Liverpool's best moments from the 2019/20 campaign... so far!
Up until the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on Liverpool's season, Jurgen Klopp's side were having one of the most successful periods in their history.
Coming off the back of lifting the Champions League trophy, the Merseyside club have pushed on during the 2019/20 campaign and established themselves as far and away the best side in England.
As well as winning the Club World Cup before Christmas, Liverpool have built up a 25 point lead in the Premier League title race and taken 82 points out of a possible 87 on offer.
Putting their European exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid to one side, if games in England resume then within two sets of fixtures they could secure their first top flight crown for 30 years.
And with Premier League clubs agreeing earlier today that players will return to training, Reds supporters will be getting even more excited about the possibility of clinching that long-awaited league title.