Liverpool stroll to victory against Stuttgart in pre-season friendly

Roberto Firmino shone in Liverpool's friendly victory over Stuttgart
Roberto Firmino shone in Liverpool's friendly victory over Stuttgart - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:16pm, Sat 22 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Premier League champions Liverpool eased to a 3-0 victory over Stuttgart in their opening pre-season friendly in Austria.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Rhian Brewster were on target as Jurgen Klopp’s men stepped up their preparations for the Community Shield next weekend.

New signing Kostas Tsimikas made his debut for the club as Klopp fielded a different team in the second half.

Firmino opened the scoring in the 15th minute after good work from Curtis Jones. The Brazilian then turned provider to create the second for Keita five minutes before the interval.

Brewster, who impressed on loan at Swansea last season, added the third from a James Milner pass with 68 minutes gone.

Liverpool wrap up their Austrian training camp with a second friendly against RB Salzburg on Tuesday.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Liverpool

PA