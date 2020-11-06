Liverpool stars bid farewell to Melwood – Tuesday’s sporting social

Liverpool players past and present said goodbye to Melwood
Liverpool players past and present said goodbye to Melwood (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:23pm, Tue 10 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 10.

Football

It was a big day for Jude Bellingham.

Phil Foden was delighted to be back in the England fold.

Liverpool stars past and present said farewell to their Melwood training ground.

Players joined up with their national teams.

TODO: define component type factbox

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford thanked a street artist for this mural.

Arsenal wished the goalkeeper of their ‘Invincibles’ team a happy 51st birthday.

While Wilfried Zaha celebrated his 28th.

Aleksandar Kolarov turned 35.

And Daniel James celebrated his 23rd birthday.

Cricket

England’s Sophie Ecclestone was celebrating Women’s T20 Challenge glory.

Boxing

Tyson Fury means business.

Tennis

Johanna Konta was dreaming.

Golf

Golf stars were gearing up for the challenge of Augusta.

TODO: define component type factbox
TODO: define component type factbox

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA