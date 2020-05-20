Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes it is safe for the Premier League to return despite six players and staff returning positive tests on Tuesday.

One player and two members of Watford’s backroom staff and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan are among the six people confirmed to have contracted the virus out of the 748 who were tested.

Liverpool are 25 points clear of second place Manchester City in the table (PA Images) - (Copyright PA )

And while Klopp insists testing everyone involved is key to maintaining the safety of both players and staff, he does feel football can come back in England without putting anyone at risk.

Speaking to Liverpool’s club media, he said: "It is safe. Nobody wants to bring anybody into danger, but I think with all the things we know about, the players will be safe.

"With testing as often as possible Germany showed it already. They had 10 or 12 positive tests, and now they play already.

"That shows we [can] create a ‘society’ in which we really make sure nothing will happen. That football is closer to coming back I think is really a good sign for people as well."

The German Bundesliga returned behind closed doors last weekend without any serious issues regarding safety of the players or positive tests.

It took the league six weeks to start playing games again after the players returned to training, meaning the Premier League is likely to have to wait until either June 19 or June 26.

Klopp’s Liverpool can secure their first Premier League title in 30 years if they win their first two games back.

It has been confirmed that if the Reds are able to clinch the title, they will have to lift the trophy behind closed doors.