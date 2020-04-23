Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed the pressure he felt to avoid the sack early on in his Anfield career.

The German took over the Merseyside club in October 2015 and finished his first season in charge with a disappointing eighth place in the Premier League.

Klopp led Liverpool to victory over Tottenham in last season's Champions League final (PA Images)

And Klopp admits that the position the club was in at the time meant he knew he needed a lengthy period to turn things around.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Football Show, he said: "It was clear we cannot fix it overnight. Everyone wanted that but we couldn't so I had to ask for time, I knew.

"Before that in my career I never got the sack so I had no experience with that, but I knew then it was a different level, and if I can't deliver here quick enough, then I will get the sack."

Klopp had to wait nearly four years for his first trophy with Liverpool before he finally won the Champions League in 2019.

It came just weeks after being pipped to the Premier League title by one point by Manchester City despite accumulating the third highest points total in the history of the competition.

Related videos

This season, Liverpool currently sit 25 points clear at the top of the table and are just two wins away from a first title in 30 years.

However, all elite football in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.