Premier League clubs are meeting today to potentially decide whether the 2019/20 season will be concluded, with Liverpool fans waiting nervously to find out if they will be allowed to clinch their first title in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently 25 points clear of second place Manchester City and need just two more victories to repeat the scenes of 1990.

Back then, Anfield legend Kenny Dalglish led the Reds to the title as player-manager after a 1-0 victory over Derby County.

It would be their final league triumph for 30 years, but is the wait finally over?