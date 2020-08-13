Lincoln swoop for defender Joe Walsh

Former MK Dons defender Joe Walsh has joined Lincoln
Former MK Dons defender Joe Walsh has joined Lincoln - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:58pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Lincoln have made a seventh summer signing with defender Joe Walsh joining the Imps.

Walsh, 28, left Sky Bet League One rivals MK Dons earlier this summer.

“I’m delighted now that it’s all done, and I can’t wait to get going and start training,” Walsh told the official Lincoln website.

“I’ve spoke to the gaffer (Michael Appleton) a few times and he’s sold the club to me.”

Appleton said: “He’s another player who will add great experience to the group that we’ve assembled.

“He’s someone who is reliable, a good footballer, but most importantly naturally left sided ensuring we can add some real balance to the defence.”

Walsh, a Wales Under-21 international, played over 100 games for Crawley before joining the Dons in March 2015, initially on loan.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Lincoln

PA