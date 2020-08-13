Lincoln swoop for defender Joe Walsh
Lincoln have made a seventh summer signing with defender Joe Walsh joining the Imps.
Walsh, 28, left Sky Bet League One rivals MK Dons earlier this summer.
“I’m delighted now that it’s all done, and I can’t wait to get going and start training,” Walsh told the official Lincoln website.
“I’ve spoke to the gaffer (Michael Appleton) a few times and he’s sold the club to me.”
Appleton said: “He’s another player who will add great experience to the group that we’ve assembled.
“He’s someone who is reliable, a good footballer, but most importantly naturally left sided ensuring we can add some real balance to the defence.”
Walsh, a Wales Under-21 international, played over 100 games for Crawley before joining the Dons in March 2015, initially on loan.