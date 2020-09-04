Lincoln snap up trialist Remy Howarth
10:16am, Fri 04 Sep 2020
Lincoln have handed Remy Howarth a one-year deal following a successful trial.
Welsh club Cefn Druids gave the midfielder, a former Blackburn youth-team player, permission to join the Imps for pre-season and Howarth has done enough to impress boss Michael Appleton.
Appleton told Lincoln’s official website: “I watched a couple of games and then invited him in for pre-season, he came in and from day one you wouldn’t think he would be a trialist.
“He has done ever so well in training and games; he has made an impact and is already part of the squad.
“It is the first time in a long time I have seen a player who is so excited to sign for a club, he was like a kid in a candy shop. You don’t see that often and he will be a very good addition.”