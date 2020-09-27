Lincoln secure third league win in three games after seeing off Charlton
Lincoln showed no ill effects from their heavy defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup as they beat Charlton 2-0 at Sincil Bank.
A controversial opener from Jorge Grant in first-half stoppage-time was added to by Lewis Montsma as the Imps moved back up to second place in the table after making it three wins from three in Sky Bet League One.
Charlton were the superior side in the first half and after Conor Washington dragged an early shot wide, Erhun Oztumer saw an effort saved by Alex Palmer before Dylan Levitt’s long-range effort spun off Conor McGrandles and flew inches past the left-hand post.
Oztumer saw another shot deflected just off target before City, who had posed little threat going forward, took the lead in controversial fashion.
Referee Marc Edwards pointed to the penalty spot, after Grant curled a free-kick into the box, for a foul on Tom Hopper.
Grant’s spot-kick was then saved by Ben Amos, but the ball fell to Harry Anderson and he knocked it across the area to Grant, who looked offside, to rifle home.
The second half lacked the drama of the first, with very little goalmouth action, before Grant brought out a flying save from Amos with a 75th-minute free-kick.
City secured the points two minutes from time as big Dutch defender Montsma snuck in at the back post to powerfully head home Grant’s corner for his fourth goal of the season.