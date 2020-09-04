Lincoln make triple signing ahead of new season
Lincoln boss Michael Appleton has made a triple signing following the captures of Alex Palmer, Callum Morton and Remy Howarth.
Goalkeeper Palmer and forward Morton have arrived from West Brom on season-long loans, having won promotion during temporary stays at Plymouth and Northampton respectively last term.
Appleton told the club’s official website: “Alex is a big guy; he has got a lot in his game which is excellent. He is good with his feet and stands big.
“He could have gone to a lot of different clubs, but we have a good relationship with West Brom.
“Callum came to the fore during the play-offs and every football fan would have watched him. We have a really strong front line now, we are delighted to have him on board.”
Welsh club Cefn Druids gave midfielder Howarth, a former Blackburn youth-team player, permission to join the Imps for pre-season and Howarth has done enough during a trial at the club.
“He has done ever so well in training and games; he has made an impact and is already part of the squad,” Appleton added.