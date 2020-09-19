Lincoln edge late win at MK Dons to set platform for Liverpool cup clash
Tom Hopper scored a second-half winner to give Lincoln the perfect platform for their showdown with Liverpool after victory at MK Dons.
The visitors clinched a 2-1 win at Stadium MK ahead of the Imps’ Carabao Cup clash with the Premier League champions on Thursday.
Jorge Grant’s penalty was cancelled out by Joe Mason but Hopper’s late header maintained Michael Appleton’s side 100 per cent start in Sky Bet League One.
Mason fired just wide for the hosts before Lincoln opened the scoring after 11 minutes.
A combination of Baily Cargill and Dean Lewington brought down Hopper before Grant scored from the resulting spot-kick.
Lee Nicholls’ fine reaction stop denied Harry Anderson seven minutes after the break but the hosts improved and levelled just before the hour.
The Dons picked their way through on the edge of the box and, when the ball was flicked to Mason, who looked offside, he calmly finished past Alex Palmer.
The goalkeeper then turned Lewington’s shot wide before Hopper’s thumping header from Anderson’s cross won it for the Imps with 12 minutes left to see them sit second in the table on goal difference.