By Dylan Terry
10:05am, Wed 29 Apr 2020
The French government announced on Tuesday that no sporting events will take place before September, leading Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 to both cancel their seasons.

As a result, it is currently unclear whether league leaders Paris Saint-Germain will be awarded a third successive title.

One of the stars of that team is Brazilian forward Neymar, who was having an impressive season having bagged 18 goals in 22 games for the reigning champions.

Take a look at some of his standout moments from the cancelled campaign.

