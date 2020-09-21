Liam Shephard a doubt for Newport’s clash with Watford
Sky Bet League Two Newport will check on Liam Shephard ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Championship side Watford.
Defender Shephard was forced off during the closing stages of Saturday’s win over Barrow with an ankle issue, so faces a late fitness test.
Kyle Howkins is a major doubt as the defender has a hamstring problem which is expected to rule him out of contention.
Padraig Amond could come back into the attack, while manager Michael Flynn must decide whether to stick with goalkeeper Nick Townsend or recall Tom King, who played against Cambridge in the last round.
Watford head coach Vladimir Ivic has confirmed he will again give an opportunity to some of the club’s Under-23s squad.
Midfielder Toby Stevenson, defenders Derek Agyakwa and Dan Phillips all started in the last round against Oxford, which the Hornets won following a penalty shoot-out.
On-loan Manchester United midfielder James Garner could be involved after coming off the bench for the closing stages of the goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday.
Winger Ismaila Sarr is available again if needed, while striker Troy Deeney (knee) continues his recovery, along with Andre Gray (hamstring), Gerard Deulofeu (knee) and midfielder Will Hughes.