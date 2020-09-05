Liam Sercombe strike sees Cheltenham cause an upset at Peterborough
Cheltenham celebrated a super start to the new campaign by claiming a Carabao Cup scalp with a 1-0 success at Peterborough.
Liam Sercombe provided the only goal with a neatly-controlled 25-yard drive in the 59th minute as Mike Duff’s men triumphed against their League One hosts.
Posh debutant Ryan Broom, who arrived from Cheltenham last month, could not take the best chance of a lacklustre first half as he was denied by goalkeeper Josh Griffiths early on – the new Town keeper atoning for a scuffed kick with a brave stop.
It was then the turn of Town to benefit from defensive sloppiness as Alfie May raced on to Frankie Kent’s mis-placed pass only to see his shot blocked by Christy Pym.
West Brom loanee Griffiths continued to excel with smart saves from Siriki Dembele and Mo Eisa early in the second period before Town hit the front.
Even when Griffiths was beaten just after the hour the crossbar came to his rescue to deny former Town man Eisa from a tight angle – and that was as close as Posh came as they fell at the first hurdle.