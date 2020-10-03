Liam Roberts denies Forest Green as Walsall hold on for a point
A goalkeeping masterclass from Walsall’s Liam Roberts denied Forest Green a victory in a pulsating 1-1 draw.
Walsall went ahead after 14 minutes through their first meaningful attack as Bristol City loanee George Nurse arrowed over a cross for Caolan Lavery to nod beyond the exposed Luke McGee.
Rovers bossed possession but squandered a plethora of first-half opportunities – Aaron Collins inducing a save from Roberts and Jamille Matt scuffing wide with only the keeper to beat.
Matt had a penalty appeal turned down when falling in the box under the challenge of Hayden White as he prepared to meet an inviting Nicky Cadden cross.
Ebou Adams spurned a golden opportunity to draw parity just five minutes after the resumption but he inexplicably fizzed wide with only Roberts to beat.
Roberts kept Walsall’s lead intact when superbly touching over Collins’ howitzer from the edge of the box.
Rovers drew level after 61 minutes, with Collins picking out Matt for a cool close-range finish.
Matt was denied a second with 15 minutes to go as Roberts scooped the ball off the line.
Roberts saved the day again for the Saddlers – clawing away another powerful Collins effort.