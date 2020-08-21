Liam Kelly rejoins Oxford on loan

Liam Kelly has returned to Oxford for a second loan spell from Feyenoord
By NewsChain Sport
19:44pm, Fri 21 Aug 2020
Midfielder Liam Kelly has returned to Oxford to deal with unfinished business after completing a season-long loan move from Feyenoord.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season at the Kassam Stadium, making five appearances, and was part of the team which lost 2-1 to Wycombe in the League One play-off final at Wembley in July.

Kelly told the cub’s iFollow: “It’s a little bit of unfinished business for me after the way last season ended.

“Playing at Wembley is everyone’s dream but to lose there was a terrible feeling and I am pleased to come here and have the chance to try and put that right.”

Manager Karl Robinson was delighted to have secured the former Reading midfielder’s return.

He said: “I’m sure he would have liked more game time last season, but he showed what he is all about and is a really talented player who we know gives us something a little bit different in midfield.”

