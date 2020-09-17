Liam Feeney and Kaiyne Woolery in line to start for Tranmere

Arsenal v Blackpool – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal v Blackpool – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Emirates Stadium - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
11:33am, Thu 17 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Tranmere could hand debuts to two new signings when they host Cheltenham.

Liam Feeney has arrived on loan at Prenton Park from Blackpool, where he provided an EFL-high 17 assists last season, and could be thrown straight into action.

Mike Jackson’s side also boast extra firepower after Kaiyne Woolery signed a two-year deal having helped Swindon to promotion from Sky Bet League Two last season.

Tranmere battled to a goalless draw at Mansfield last weekend and will hope Feeney and Woolery can help to open their goalscoring account.

Finn Azaz is likely to be restored to Cheltenham’s starting line-up after scoring as a substitute in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Millwall.

The midfielder was dropped to the bench by boss Michael Duff and will hope to reclaim his place, as will Chris Clements and Andy Williams who started the opening-day League Two defeat at home to Morecambe.

Matty Blair and Reuben Reid are also in contention to start once again after coming into the side in midweek.

Duff reported a clean bill of health, with Scott Flinders and Sean Long among the ongoing first-team absentees, while youngster Callum Ebanks is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Tranmere

Preview

PA