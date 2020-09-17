Liam Feeney and Kaiyne Woolery in line to start for Tranmere
Tranmere could hand debuts to two new signings when they host Cheltenham.
Liam Feeney has arrived on loan at Prenton Park from Blackpool, where he provided an EFL-high 17 assists last season, and could be thrown straight into action.
Mike Jackson’s side also boast extra firepower after Kaiyne Woolery signed a two-year deal having helped Swindon to promotion from Sky Bet League Two last season.
Tranmere battled to a goalless draw at Mansfield last weekend and will hope Feeney and Woolery can help to open their goalscoring account.
Finn Azaz is likely to be restored to Cheltenham’s starting line-up after scoring as a substitute in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Millwall.
The midfielder was dropped to the bench by boss Michael Duff and will hope to reclaim his place, as will Chris Clements and Andy Williams who started the opening-day League Two defeat at home to Morecambe.
Matty Blair and Reuben Reid are also in contention to start once again after coming into the side in midweek.
Duff reported a clean bill of health, with Scott Flinders and Sean Long among the ongoing first-team absentees, while youngster Callum Ebanks is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.