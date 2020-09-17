Leyton Orient waiting on Dan Happe for Mansfield clash
Leyton Orient will need to check on the fitness of centre-back Dan Happe when Mansfield visit on Saturday.
The O’s academy graduate suffered a dead leg during their 1-0 win away at Oldham on the first day of the new Sky Bet League Two campaign.
Happe sat out Tuesday’s Carabao Cup success over Plymouth, but should return to give boss Ross Embleton more options in defence.
After making changes for the midweek fixture, the Orient manager is set to rotate his squad again ahead of next week’s mouthwatering cup clash with Tottenham.
Mansfield started their league campaign with a stalemate at home to Tranmere and boss Graham Coughlan has plenty of options for the trip to London.
Winger Stephen McLaughlin joined from Southend last Friday but it was too late for him to feature in the opening-day clash.
After a week of training, McLaughlin will hope to be part of the squad for the fixture with Orient and Danny Rose could return too.
Forward Rose had to sit out last weekend’s clash after he picked up a knock in training, but he is another who may be fit enough to take part in Saturday’s contest.