Leyton Orient ready for return to action after coronavirus outbreak
Leyton Orient will resume their Sky Bet League Two campaign on Saturday with a home fixture against Cheltenham.
The O’s were forced to call off and forfeit their match with Tottenham in the Carabao Cup third round after an outbreak of coronavirus cases at the club, while they also had to postpone last weekend’s trip to Walsall.
However, following discussions with Public Health Waltham Forest and Public Health Epping Forest, the club have been given the green light to welcome the Robins to the Breyer Group Stadium.
Twelve days without a game has given both Jamie Turley and Josh Wright time to recover from the sickness bug that saw them miss the O’s last fixture against Mansfield on September 19.
Cheltenham boss Michael Duff expects to have Alfie May and Alex Addai available.
May has been nursing an ankle injury and Addai did not train much last week, but the manager expects them to be fit to play on Saturday.
Duff could include new signing Tom Sang in the matchday squad for the first time.
The former Manchester United youngster joined Cheltenham on loan from Cardiff last week, becoming Duff’s fourth loan addition.