Leyton Orient get Ruel Sotiriou tied down to two-year deal
Leyton Orient forward Ruel Sotiriou has signed a new two-year deal with the Sky Bet League Two club.
The 19-year-old, who progressed through the academy, had looked set to move on this summer after he turned down offers from the O’s to extend his terms which expired on June 30.
But after Sotiriou returned for pre-season training last week, he has now committed his future to Orient and will aim to kick on after a breakthrough campaign where he struck five times in 10 league appearances.
Manager Ross Embleton said: “I think it’s important people are aware, that since Ruel returned to training, his attitude has been excellent. I’ve never had any doubt that he was focused on being a Leyton Orient player.
“For everyone involved it has taken longer than we all hoped. I’m happy it has reached the conclusion it has and we can focus on Ruel playing and scoring goals.”
Sotiriou added: “I like to score goals and hopefully I can keep doing this and help the team win.”