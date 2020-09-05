Leyton Orient battle back to defeat Forest Green
Leyton Orient got their season off to a winning start after coming from behind to claim a 2-1 Carabao Cup first-round win at Forest Green.
Rovers took the lead through Dan Happe’s first-half own goal but two goals in quick succession soon after half-time from Danny Johnson and Conor Wilkinson saw Orient snatch victory.
Ross Embleton’s side fell behind in the 23rd minute when visiting defender Happe poked a Nicky Cadden cross beyond Lawrence Vigouroux.
Rovers had chances to further extend their lead during a tepid first half with Dan Sweeney and Jamille Matt both testing Vigouroux with well-struck efforts.
Orient turned up the heat after the break and two goals in four minutes saw them take command.
Johnson caught out a flat-footed Jordan Moore-Taylor to dink the ball over the advancing Luke McGee after 49 minutes, and they stung Mark Cooper’s side again soon after when Wilkinson cut inside and slammed his shot under the exposed McGee.
Orient almost pinched a third after 78 minutes with McGee thwarting Josh Coulson, punching his point-blank header over from a Jobi McAnuff corner.
Rovers defender Chris Stokes missed a glorious stoppage-time opportunity to take the game to penalties.