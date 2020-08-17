Lewis Macleod joins Plymouth
19:26pm, Mon 17 Aug 2020
Plymouth have signed former Scotland Under-21 international Lewis Macleod.
The 26-year-old, who left Wigan at the end of last season, started his career at Rangers where he made over 50 league appearances.
Macleod, a versatile midfielder, first experienced English football after being signed by Brentford from Ibrox in 2015.
He now becomes Ryan Lowe’s fifth summer signing and will link up with the Argyle squad ahead of their pre-season training camp in his native Scotland.