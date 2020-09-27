Lewis Hamilton penalised by stewards for pre Russian Grand Prix infringements

By NewsChain Sport
12:40pm, Sun 27 Sep 2020
Lewis Hamilton has been handed two five-second penalties by stewards for practice start infringements ahead of the Russian Grand Prix.

Hamilton performed a practice start outside of the designated area as he left the pits.

The penalties were due to be added on at the end of the race.

It means the British driver will have to win by more than 10 seconds if he is to match Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins.

The six-time world champion started from pole position in Sochi after claiming the 96th pole of his career on Saturday.

Hamilton retained his lead in the early stages of the race after a clean getaway following a safety car period.

PA