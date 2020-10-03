Lewis Ferguson emphasises value of Aberdeen hunger after late win over St Mirren

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson reckons hunger is as valuable a commodity as talent after his late effort earned a 2-1 win over St Mirren.

Scottish Premiership bottom club St Mirren led through Ethan Erhahon’s unstoppable 30-yard strike but Marley Watkins levelled as the game entered the final 20 minutes.

Ferguson then snatched victory in stoppage-time as his shot went through the legs of a defender and caught out Jak Alnwick.

Ferguson told the Dons’ official website: “I’m delighted that the goal got us the win because we weren’t great in the game but you get the same three points as you do when you win a game by being much better, and that was a point the manager made to us at half-time and after the game.

“It says a lot about the character of the side when you win a game like that.

“We conceded a cracking goal from them early in the second half and they’d already been making it hard for us by then.

“But even when we’re not playing well, we still have that real desire and hunger to go and win the game. Sometimes it’s ability and quality that will win you a game but this one was all about grinding it out and that’s just as valuable a quality to have in the team.

“I felt like we started really fast and if one of those early chances had gone in, then it becomes a different game, you can go on and enjoy it a bit more, but when it doesn’t happen, you have to find a way to win.

“But you have to give the opposition credit as well. I thought they stuck to their game plan, they worked so hard and I thought they gave a decent performance.”

St Mirren suffered a sixth consecutive defeat but manager Jim Goodwin felt the performance offered evidence that they will soon turn the corner.

He told St Mirren TV: “I know people will be listening to this thinking ‘same old story, we lose again’ but that was different.

“Yes, we did lose the game but we lost it in the right manner. I don’t think any supporter, director or anyone else will mind their team losing the odd game if they put in that type of performance, those energy levels, week in, week out.

“It’s probably the first game in six I have actually enjoyed.

“We had a good clear-the-air conversation on Monday morning with the players. We all agreed that we have to be more on the front foot, be a bit braver, get in people’s faces a bit more, be a bit more aggressive.

“You saw the amount of crosses we put in the box, we had more shots than probably any of the previous five games combined. That was the message all week – let’s be brave, let’s try and be a bit more positive in the attacking third. Let’s put balls in the box and force them to defend and let’s have shots from distance.

“That will be the template for us going forward and I would just like to ask the fans to stick with us. We feel their pain with the run of defeats we are on but all I can say to them is we are doing all we can to turn it around.

“Once we get a fully fit squad available we are as good as any team in the league outwith the top three or four.”