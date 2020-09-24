Levi Sutton ready to make Bradford bow after serving suspension
Bradford summer signing Levi Sutton could be in contention for his first appearance for the club against Stevenage.
Defender Sutton carried with him a four-game ban when joining from Scunthorpe in July after being sent off in the final game of last season.
Boss Stuart McCall could also be boosted by the return of defensive midfielder Reece Staunton following an ankle injury.
McCall was hoping to complete a new signing in time for his unnamed target to be available for the match.
Stevenage boss Alex Revell is likely to revert back to his strongest line-up after making seven changes for the midweek EFL Trophy win against Southampton under-21s.
Striker Inih Effiong will be assessed after he was withdrawn late on due to injury in Tuesday night’s cup tie. Arthur Read is on stand-by.
Defenders Luther James-Wildin, Scott Cuthbert and Luke Prosser, midfielder Elliot Osborne, plus forwards Danny Newton and Elliott List are all pushing for recalls.
Revell’s side have taken four points from their opening two league games and are fifth in the table.