Leon Clarke in line for Shrewsbury debut against Gillingham
Former Wolves striker Leon Clarke could make his full debut for Shrewsbury in their League One clash with Gillingham this weekend.
The 35-year-old made an appearance from the bench in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth and could be handed a starting place if he proves his fitness.
Shrews have been hit by absence of Matija Sarkic (hamstring) and Ryan Sears (ankle) for up to three months, with Harry Burgoyne set to replace Sarkic in goal.
Sean Goss is available again after recovering from a rib injury, but Dave Edwards (ankle) and Rekeil Pyke (thigh) remain longer-term absentees.
Gills boss Steve Evans could hand loan signings Tom O’Connor and Declan Drysdale immediate starts in Shropshire.
O’Connor and Drysdale arrived from Southampton and Coventry respectively this week with boss Evans indicating their could be more new signings to come.
Midfielder Scott Robertson is a doubt after picking up a knock while Matty Willock (hamstring), Kyle Dempsey and Stuart O’Keefe (both ankle) are all ruled out.
Christian Maghoma is available again after missing last week’s game against Blackpool as he awaited the results of a coronavirus test, which came back negative.