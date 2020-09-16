Leicester striker George Hirst makes Rotherham loan move

By NewsChain Sport
14:09pm, Wed 16 Sep 2020
Rotherham have signed Leicester striker George Hirst on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old will spend the 2020-21 season at the Championship Millers after passing a medical on Tuesday.

It is a return to South Yorkshire for Hirst, whose father is former England international David, following his exit from Sheffield Wednesday in 2018.

He is a long-term target for Paul Warne, who originally tried to sign him two years ago on loan.

Hirst had an acrimonious exit from Wednesday, where he made two first-team appearances, after refusing to sign a new contract.

He then signed for Belgian club OH Leuven before joining Leicester in 2019.

