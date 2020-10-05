Leicester defender Josh Knight joins Wycombe on loan
Wycombe have signed Leicester defender Josh Knight on loan until January 3.
The 23-year-old impressed for Peterborough on loan last season, scoring against the Chairboys in a 3-3 draw at Adams Park, and has been a regular for the Foxes’ under-23 side over the past four campaigns.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club’s website: “Josh is someone we tried to bring in during the summer and I’m really pleased to be able to get the deal done.
“We’ve been keeping tabs on him for some time and he proved he could make the step up into senior football with a really strong loan spell in League 1 last season.
“He gives us another option in defence and he comes in at an important time as we’re working hard to get the team as strong as possible to make sure we can start picking up points and meeting the standard that’s required to survive in this division.”