Leicester and Arsenal to ring changes for Carabao Cup clash
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is set to shake-up his starting XI when Arsenal visit the King Power Stadium for their Carabao Cup third-round clash.
Rodgers revealed he will give some of his squad players an outing on Wednesday although the match comes too soon for Turkish winger Cengiz Under, who has recently joined the club on a season-long loan from Roma.
Midfielder James Maddison is set for his first start of the season, following two Premier League appearances off the bench after a hip injury.
Arsenal, meanwhile, could hand debuts to William Saliba and Alex Runarsson.
Saliba has yet to play for the club since returning from a loan spell at Saint-Etienne in the summer, while goalkeeper Runarsson signed on Monday but could come straight into the side.
The visitors are also likely to rotate heavily but are without Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf), Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder), Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) – while it remains to be seen if squad outcasts Mesut Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi are drafted in from the cold.
Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fuchs, Castagne, Soyuncu, Morgan, Ndidi, Thomas, Choudhury, Tielemans, Mendy, Praet, Albrighton, Gray, Maddison, James, Barnes, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.
Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Macey, Bellerin, Soares, Gabriel, Holding, Luiz, Saliba, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Tierney, Ceballos, Elneny, Guendouzi, Torreira, Willock, Xhaka, Ozil, Nelson, Pepe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah.