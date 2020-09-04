Leger hero Logician given entry at Doncaster at Thursday

Last year’s St Leger hero Logician could make his eagerly-awaited return in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Conditions Stakes at Doncaster on Thursday.

The unbeaten Frankel colt, trained by John Gosden, has been absent since his Classic success on Town Moor 12 months ago.

He was entered for the September Stakes at Kempton on Saturday but taken out after his illustrious stable companion Enable was declared.

Gosden said: “We’ve just entered him this morning for a conditions race at Doncaster on Thursday, so we’ll have a look at that.”

The Newmarket handler also has Darain among the 13 possibles for the extended mile-and-a-quarter event, which is set to open the card.

The impeccably-bred son of Dubawi won his first two starts in impressive fashion, but disappointed in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York where he was fifth to Pyledriver.

Other possibles include Sir Michael Stoute’s dual Group Three scorer Zaaki, while Saeed bin Suroor has put in four horses – Desert Fire, Dubai Horizon, Dubai Souq and Royal Marine.

Yorkshire Oaks runner-up Alpinista is among 13 entries for the Bet365 Park Hill Stakes, known locally as the fillies’ St Leger.

Sir Mark Prescott’s three-year-old was beaten five lengths by the brilliant Love on the Knavesmire and would face a less exacting task on Town Moor.

The daughter of Frankel would be stepping in distance from a mile and a half to an extended mile and three-quarters in the Group Two heat.

Manuela De Vega was only fourth in the Yorkshire Oaks but had earlier won the Lancashire Oaks and the Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock. Ralph Beckett’s charge could renew rivalry.

Others in the mix include the Stoute-trained Vivionn and Sea Of Faith from the William Haggas stable. The pair were second and fourth respectively in the Galtres Stakes at York won by Gold Wand.

Haggas also has Monica Sheriff, who was fourth in the Ebor after a long absence.

Roger Varian’s Believe In Love has won her last four races but takes a hike up in class.

The three Irish-trained possibles are Aidan O’Brien’s Snow, and Mighty Blue and Traisha from Joseph O’Brien’s team.

The latter is responsible for three of the 11 entries in the Bet365 May Hill Stakes.

The County Kilkenny handler can choose from impressive Leopardstown scorer Earth Strike, Emphatic Answer and Ubuntu in the Group Two over the straight mile.

A potential leading contender for the home team is Kevin Ryan’s Star Of Emaraaty, winner of the Group Three Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket.

The second on that occasion, Mark Johnston’s Dubai Fountain, is also in the mix, while Gosden’s Indigo Girl and the Varian-trained Zabeel Queen have both won their only starts and are among several unexposed types.