Leeds sign Fulham 18-year-old full-back Cody Drameh

Leeds United have made another signing
Leeds United have made another signing - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:13pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Leeds have announced the signing of full-back Cody Drameh on a four-year deal from Fulham.

The 18-year-old follows Wigan striker Joe Gelhardt and Linfield’s Charlie Allen into Elland Road this week, with Jack Harrison having also returned for a third season on loan from Manchester City.

United are back in training this week ahead of their return to the Premier League, but a new deal for head coach Marcelo Bielsa has yet to be announced.

Drameh was a regular for Fulham’s Under-23s side last season and has been capped by England at Under-18 level.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Leeds

PA