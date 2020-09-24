Leeds loanee Jordan Stevens set to make Swindon debut against Burton
Jordan Stevens is set to make his Swindon debut in the Sky Bet League One clash with Burton after arriving on loan from Leeds.
Stevens could go straight into the Robins team in place of Jonny Smith, who is doubtful after being forced off last week against Blackpool with breathing problems related to his asthma which mean he has not trained all week.
Full-back Dion Donohue, who has recently signed a contract at the County Ground, is a doubt after developing a cough and temperature in midweek.
Fellow left-back Ellis Iandolo is definitely out but centre-back Mathieu Baudry should feature having trained well this week after coming through his return to the team at Bloomfield Road unscathed.
Burton continue to be without a number of players as Jake Buxton’s men travel to Wiltshire.
Albion defender John-Joe O’Toole and former Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara complete suspensions this weekend.
Charles Vernam is rated “50-50” by Brewers boss Buxton to feature at Swindon as he recovers from a knee injury sustained against Accrington in the Carabao Cup.
Reece Hutchinson, Michael Bostwick and Neal Eardley are making progress but will not be back in time to face Swindon.