Legendary Leeds United defender Norman Hunter is continuing his fight COVID-19 in hospital nearly a week after testing positive for the virus.

The club Hunter spent 14 years with between 1962 and 1976 confirmed that the 76 year-old remains 'severely unwell' and insisted further updates would be provided when necessary.

A statement from the Leeds club website said: "Norman Hunter continues to battle the COVID-19 virus in hospital and whilst he is, as expected, fighting incredibly hard, remains severely unwell.

"His family would like to take this opportunity to thank all Leeds United supporters for their amazing messages and well wishes. They would also like to say a huge thank you the NHS doctors and nurses who continue to do an amazing job 24 hours a day for Norman and all of those currently in their care.

"As a club, we would also like to thank our fans, the wider football community and the media for respecting the wishes of privacy from the family at this time. We will continue to provide regular updates in the coming days.

"Keep fighting Norman, we are all with you."

Hunter is fourth in the all-time list for most appearances for Leeds with 726, behind only Jack Charlton, Billy Bremner and Paul Reaney.

