Leeds legend and 1966 World Cup winner Norman Hunter has died after losing his battle with coronavirus, aged 76.

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, his former club announced his death on Friday morning.

The Gateshead-born centre back is the fourth highest appearance maker for the West Yorkshire club having played 726 times between 1962 and 1976.

He won two First Division titles with the side in 1969 and 1974 and picked up the personal accolade of PFA Players’ Player of the Year at the end of the 1973-74 season.

Hunter also won the FA Cup and League Cup with Leeds as well as runners-up medals in the 1975 European Cup and 1973 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

For the national team, he was capped 28 times for England and was part of the legendary Alf Ramsey side that won the 1966 World Cup.

After initially not receiving a medal because he did not play at the tournament, Hunter was eventually awarded the honour in 2007.

He was famouus for the the nickname ‘Bites Yer Legs Hunter’ throughout his career as a result of his fearless and often ferocious tackling.

Hunter remained a keen football fan up until his death and even attended Leeds’ final game before the coronavirus pandemic in a 2-0 win over Huddersfield on March 7.

Leeds released a statement on the club website, saying: “Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club icon Norman Hunter at the age of 76.